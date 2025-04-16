Hosted by

Italian-American Civic Order

About this event

2nd Annual Meatball Competition

550 Arbutus St

Middletown, CT 06457, USA

General Admission
$25
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Join us for our Annual Meatball Competition, sponsored by the Italian American Civic Order of Middletown. Proceeds will continue to help the local organizations we support. Tickets for general admission are non-refundable and all sales final.

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