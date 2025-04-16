2nd Annual Meatball Competition

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Join us for our Annual Meatball Competition, sponsored by the Italian American Civic Order of Middletown. Proceeds will continue to help the local organizations we support. Tickets for general admission are non-refundable and all sales final.

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Join us for our Annual Meatball Competition, sponsored by the Italian American Civic Order of Middletown. Proceeds will continue to help the local organizations we support. Tickets for general admission are non-refundable and all sales final.

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