Mo Hair Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Mo Hair Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2nd Annual Men & Women of Distinction

76 Audrey Zapp Dr

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

General admission
$200
Ticket includes, open bar, with lobster rolls, crab cakes, beef, etc for your appetizing passed hourderves, salad, pasta, entree stations from prime rib, salmon, corn beef, turkey, an assortment of side dishes coffee tea and a Gelato dessert station. Live entertainment and dj. Come & enjoy a night of fun fun & excitement!!!
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