2nd Annual Men & Women of Distinction

Ticket includes, open bar, with lobster rolls, crab cakes, beef, etc for your appetizing passed hourderves, salad, pasta, entree stations from prime rib, salmon, corn beef, turkey, an assortment of side dishes coffee tea and a Gelato dessert station. Live entertainment and dj. Come & enjoy a night of fun fun & excitement!!!

Ticket includes, open bar, with lobster rolls, crab cakes, beef, etc for your appetizing passed hourderves, salad, pasta, entree stations from prime rib, salmon, corn beef, turkey, an assortment of side dishes coffee tea and a Gelato dessert station. Live entertainment and dj. Come & enjoy a night of fun fun & excitement!!!

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