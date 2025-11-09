2nd Annual Military & Veterans Boots Ball

401 W High St

Lexington, KY 40507, USA

Early Bird — General Admission
$75
Available until Feb 1

General Admission at Early Bird pricing. Sales window: Nov 12, 2025 – Jan 31, 2026 (11:59 PM ET) Final payment due May 1, 2026 • No tickets sold at the door.

Early Bird — Military/Veteran
$65
Available until Feb 1

Discounted ticket for Veterans, Active Duty, Guard/Reserve, Military Spouses, and Gold Star Family (affiliation verified at check-in). Sales window: Nov 12, 2025 – Jan 31, 2026 (11:59 PM ET). Final payment due May 1, 2026 • No tickets at the door.

Early Bird — Table of 10
$700
Available until Feb 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a table for 10 (consumes 10 event seats). Provide guest names by May 1, 2026. We encourage 2+ seats for eligible Military/Veteran guests at your table. Sales window: Nov 12, 2025 – Jan 31, 2026 (11:59 PM ET). Final payment due May 1, 2026 • No tickets at the door.

Add a donation for Fayette County Military Suicide Prevention Coalition

$

