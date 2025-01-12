Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. (CC4V)

2nd Annual Mindset: A Mental Makeover Conference - The CoEd Edition

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ

10900 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212, USA

Wellbeing Sponsorship item
Wellbeing Sponsorship
$5,000
- Your company will be featured during the Inaugural Mindset Mental Makeover (opening and closing) - Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed products - Media exposure in print, radio, and television - Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets prior to and day of event - 2 - Sponsor tables (8 women from your business/organization each table) - Opportunity to distribute promotional materials or branded merchandise in Keepsake bags.
Heart of Compassion Sponsor item
Heart of Compassion Sponsor
$3,000
- Your company will be featured during the Inaugural Mindset Mental Makeover (opening and closing) - Sponsorship exposure in pre-printed products - Media exposure in print, radio, and television - Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets prior to and day of event - 1 - Sponsor tables (8 women from your business/organization at your table) - Opportunity to distribute promotional materials or branded merchandise in Keepsake bags.
Support System Sponsor item
Support System Sponsor
$1,500
- Exposure in pre-printed products Media exposure in print, radio, and television - Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets prior to and day of event - Sponsor seats for 4 women from your business/organization
Be Brave Sponsor item
Be Brave Sponsor
$500
- Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets - Sponsor seats for 2 women from your business/organization
Unity Among Us Sponsor item
Unity Among Us Sponsor
$250
- Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets - Sponsor seat for 1 woman from your business/organization
Ticket Sponsorship item
Ticket Sponsorship
$50
- Exposure on all Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc. social media outlets - Sponsor a veteran/woman who supports veterans and /or our mission

