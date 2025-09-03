Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

2nd Annual Missouri City Fall Festival

1340 Independence Blvd

Missouri City, TX 77489, USA

In Kind Donations
Free

We ask that all donations not be food-related for health purposes, nor objects that may be harmful for kids.
We are able to issue a charitable donation receipt for the stated value of your donations. Please send an email to [email protected].

Special Needs Vendors
$40

You must provide your own setup

Chamber Member Booths
$40

Chamber member booths are a part of your membership, you must provide your own setup

Education/Non Profit Vendor Booth
$40

This booth is for vendors who are not selling products. If you are donating, select in kind donation instead. All vendors are encouraged to pitch your business throughout the event at your booth.

Vendor Market Booth
$50

All vendors must provide their own setup and break down, as well as contribute to clean up of your space.

Food Vendor Table
$50

If you are a food/beverage vendor onsite selling, you will need to have your own setup.

Food Handlers

Food Beverage Truck
$75

If you are a food/beverage vendor onsite selling, you will need to have your own setup.

Food Handlers

Food Truck
$100

If you are a food/beverage vendor onsite selling, you will need to have your own setup.

Food Handlers

Sweet Treat Showdown
$25

There are four categories for competition. You can enter in any categories that apply. Please indicate which categories you intend to enter on the Sweet Treat Showdown application and pay the $25 entry fee for each category.

Chilimasters Cook Off
$50

There are four categories for the chili cook-off. Teams can choose to compete in one or all categories. Please indicate which categories you intend to enter on the Cook Team application, and note that there is a $50 entry fee for each category. .

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

Listed on all digital platforms, & print merch as "Presenting Sponsor" Logo on all banners including the main Backdrop Name on Trophy for Chili Master Vendor table & acknowledgment throughout the event.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Listed on all marketing channels as "Gold Sponsor"
Banner at DJ booth & Swag Bag Table

Community Sponsor
$100

Listed on all marketing channels as "Community Sponsor"
Donations go toward event giveaways.
Your logo will be listed on the Giveaway booth and included in the giveaway bag insert.

