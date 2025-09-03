2nd Annual Missouri City Fall Festival

Hosted by
We ask that all donations not be food-related for health purposes, nor objects that may be harmful for kids.
We are able to issue a charitable donation receipt for the stated value of your donations. Please send an email to [email protected].
You must provide your own setup
Chamber member booths are a part of your membership, you must provide your own setup
This booth is for vendors who are not selling products. If you are donating, select in kind donation instead. All vendors are encouraged to pitch your business throughout the event at your booth.
All vendors must provide their own setup and break down, as well as contribute to clean up of your space.
If you are a food/beverage vendor onsite selling, you will need to have your own setup.
Food Handlers
There are four categories for competition. You can enter in any categories that apply. Please indicate which categories you intend to enter on the Sweet Treat Showdown application and pay the $25 entry fee for each category.
There are four categories for the chili cook-off. Teams can choose to compete in one or all categories. Please indicate which categories you intend to enter on the Cook Team application, and note that there is a $50 entry fee for each category. .
Listed on all digital platforms, & print merch as "Presenting Sponsor" Logo on all banners including the main Backdrop Name on Trophy for Chili Master Vendor table & acknowledgment throughout the event.
Listed on all marketing channels as "Gold Sponsor"
Banner at DJ booth & Swag Bag Table
Listed on all marketing channels as "Community Sponsor"
Donations go toward event giveaways.
Your logo will be listed on the Giveaway booth and included in the giveaway bag insert.
$
