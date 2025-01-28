Moments Matter

Moments Matter

2nd Annual Moments Matter Golf Tournament Sponsorship Form

9300 SW 152nd St

Miami, FL 33157, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

5 left!

(Limited to one, first come first serve) -Company Name/Logo stitched on complimentary merchandise given to ALL players -Company Name/Logo featured on shared banners near key areas -Company Name/Logo displayed on volunteer shirts -Company Name/Logo displayed on beverage cart -Company Name/Logo displayed on quarterly newsletter -Event entry fee waived for one (1) foursome team [4 golfers] -Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting -A dedicated sign with Company Name/Logo on tee boxes of a hole of your choosing -Digital recognition in event-related emails -Verbal recognition during the event -Social media recognition -Website recognition
Team Sponsor
$720

5 left!

-Company Name/Logo displayed on volunteer shirts -Company Name/Logo displayed on quarterly newsletter -Event entry fee waived for one (1) foursome team [4 golfers] -Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting -Digital recognition in event-related emails -Verbal recognition during the event -Social media recognition -Website recognition
Custom Contest Sponsor
$300

5 left!

-Sponsor a premium contest, such as “Longest Drive Presented by [your company name/logo]” -Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting at the hole of your choosing -A unique, dedicated sign with Company Name/Logo on tee boxes of a hole of your choosing -Digital recognition in event-related emails -Verbal recognition during the event -Social media recognition -Website recognition
Hole Sponsor
$240

5 left!

-Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting -A dedicated sign with Company Name/Logo on tee boxes of a hole of your choosing -Digital recognition in event-related emails -Verbal recognition during the event -Social media recognition -Website recognition
Warm-Up Sponsor
$170

5 left!

-Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting -A dedicated sign with Company Name/Logo on driving range or practice putting greens -Digital recognition in event-related emails -Verbal recognition during the event -Social media recognition -Website recognition
Basic Sponsor
$120

5 left!

-Digital recognition in event-related emails -Verbal recognition during the event -Social media recognition -Website recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!