2nd Annual Moments Matter Golf Tournament Sponsorship Form

(Limited to one, first come first serve)
-Company Name/Logo stitched on complimentary merchandise given to ALL players
-Company Name/Logo featured on shared banners near key areas
-Company Name/Logo displayed on volunteer shirts
-Company Name/Logo displayed on beverage cart
-Company Name/Logo displayed on quarterly newsletter
-Event entry fee waived for one (1) foursome team [4 golfers]
-Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting
-A dedicated sign with Company Name/Logo on tee boxes of a hole of your choosing
-Digital recognition in event-related emails
-Verbal recognition during the event
-Social media recognition
-Website recognition
Team Sponsor
$720
5 left!
-Company Name/Logo displayed on volunteer shirts
-Company Name/Logo displayed on quarterly newsletter
-Event entry fee waived for one (1) foursome team [4 golfers]
-Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting
-Digital recognition in event-related emails
-Verbal recognition during the event
-Social media recognition
-Website recognition
Custom Contest Sponsor
$300
5 left!
-Sponsor a premium contest, such as “Longest Drive Presented by [your company name/logo]”
-Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting at the hole of your choosing
-A unique, dedicated sign with Company Name/Logo on tee boxes of a hole of your choosing
-Digital recognition in event-related emails
-Verbal recognition during the event
-Social media recognition
-Website recognition
Hole Sponsor
$240
5 left!
-Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting
-A dedicated sign with Company Name/Logo on tee boxes of a hole of your choosing
-Digital recognition in event-related emails
-Verbal recognition during the event
-Social media recognition
-Website recognition
Warm-Up Sponsor
$170
5 left!
-Opportunity to provide marketing material to all attendees through player gifting
-A dedicated sign with Company Name/Logo on driving range or practice putting greens
-Digital recognition in event-related emails
-Verbal recognition during the event
-Social media recognition
-Website recognition
Basic Sponsor
$120
5 left!
-Digital recognition in event-related emails
-Verbal recognition during the event
-Social media recognition
-Website recognition
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!