2nd Annual Mon Valley Paws Memorial Mile

About this event
Please select only one registration type per form and complete a different form for each participant. We need a record of the waiver acceptance for each participant.
Please select only one registration type per form and complete a different form for each participant. We need a record of the waiver acceptance for each participant.
Please select only one registration type per form and complete a different form for each participant. We need a record of the waiver acceptance for each participant.
Discounted registration for individuals under 18 wanting a t-shirt. Please select only one registration type per form and complete a different form for each participant. We need a record of the waiver acceptance for each participant.
This option doesn't include a t-shirt. They can still participate in the walk and all the other activities.
There is no charge for kids 12 and under. There is no-shirt with this option, but they can participate in the walk, enjoy all the refreshments and take advantage of the play ground equipment in the park.
This is an additional donation to the event and you still need to register to get the t-shirt. Names will be divided in 3 columns on the back of the shirt with the phrase Gone Not Forgotten above the names. Please forward a photo of your pet along with the caption to use to [email protected]. This photo will be added to our Pet Memorial page.
Sponsor the event by purchasing a yard sign in the memory of a departed pet which will be displayed at the event. You can send an email to [email protected] to see a sample and it is the same address that you would send your pet's photo to.
This is a discounted combined rate for adding a pet name to the rear of the shirt and purchasing a memorial yard sign. See the individual items for their specific details.
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