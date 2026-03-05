Addiction Recovery Coalition of New Hampshire

2nd Annual Motorcycle Ride & Rally

45 Elm St

Milford, NH 03055, USA

Sponsorship Platinum
$1,000

Logo on ARCNH’s website, social media shoutout with logo, and direct link to your business, recognized at the ride During the event and, logo on t-shirt full program with access to all main activities.

Sponsorship Gold
$500

Social media shoutout with logo, and direct link to your business & recognized at the ride during the event, and logo on t-shirt

Sponsorship Silver
$250

Social media shoutout with logo, and direct link to your business & recognized, and logo on t-shirt.

Early Registration to Ride Donation
$25
Available until Jun 2

The ride is free but if you register early for a donation of $25 you will receive a t-Shirt and poker chip in remembrance of the ride.

Free Registration
Free

Free to ride - please register to provide a head count for the ride.

