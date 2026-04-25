North Lake Travis Pride

Hosted by

North Lake Travis Pride

About this event

2nd Annual Murder Mystery Dinner

6201 Lohman Ford Rd

Lago Vista, TX 78645, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$50
Available until Jun 15

BUY YOUR TICKET EARLY & SAVE 16%

Your ticket to the most scandalous prom of 1989!!


Includes entry to the event, full access to the murder mystery (clues, suspects, and all), the dance floor, and bragging rights when you crack the case before your friends do. Costumes strongly encouraged, alibis optional.


Early Bird pricing ends June 15. Procrastinators pay the price... literally.

VIP - Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Roll up to prom like the popular kids you always knew you were. The VIP table package includes:

  • Premium reserved seating for 10 in the heart of the action
  • A table you get to decorate yourself, because what's prom without a little flair? Bring your theme, your centerpieces, your glitter agenda. We'll have a prize for the best one.
  • One drink ticket per guest (10 total) to toast the victim, the suspects, and yourselves
  • First dibs on the dance floor when the DJ drops the night's first slow song
  • The undeniable energy of arriving with your whole crew

Grab your besties, your book club, your board, your chosen family. At $75 a head, it's the best deal at prom.Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission
$60

Your ticket to the most scandalous prom of 1989!!


Includes entry to the event, full access to the murder mystery (clues, suspects, and all), the dance floor, and bragging rights when you crack the case before your friends do. Costumes strongly encouraged, alibis optional.


Early Bird pricing ends June 15. Procrastinators pay the price... literally.

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