2nd Annual Murder Mystery Dinner

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BUY YOUR TICKET EARLY & SAVE 16%
Your ticket to the most scandalous prom of 1989!!
Includes entry to the event, full access to the murder mystery (clues, suspects, and all), the dance floor, and bragging rights when you crack the case before your friends do. Costumes strongly encouraged, alibis optional.
Early Bird pricing ends June 15. Procrastinators pay the price... literally.
Roll up to prom like the popular kids you always knew you were. The VIP table package includes:
Grab your besties, your book club, your board, your chosen family. At $75 a head, it's the best deal at prom.Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Your ticket to the most scandalous prom of 1989!!
Includes entry to the event, full access to the murder mystery (clues, suspects, and all), the dance floor, and bragging rights when you crack the case before your friends do. Costumes strongly encouraged, alibis optional.
Early Bird pricing ends June 15. Procrastinators pay the price... literally.
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