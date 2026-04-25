2nd Annual Murder Mystery Dinner

Roll up to prom like the popular kids you always knew you were. The VIP table package includes:

Premium reserved seating for 10 in the heart of the action

A table you get to decorate yourself, because what's prom without a little flair? Bring your theme, your centerpieces, your glitter agenda. We'll have a prize for the best one.

One drink ticket per guest (10 total) to toast the victim, the suspects, and yourselves

First dibs on the dance floor when the DJ drops the night's first slow song

The undeniable energy of arriving with your whole crew

Grab your besties, your book club, your board, your chosen family. At $75 a head, it's the best deal at prom.Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.