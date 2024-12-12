Join us for the 2nd Annual 'Music for a Cause,' a community-driven event supporting Sumner County DARE. Enjoy live music and an unforgettable evening while helping raise funds to continue educating our students and building awareness in the community.
💡 Important Notes:
Children under 3: Free admission if seated on a parent or guardian's lap. If a separate seat is required, a ticket must be purchased.
VIP
$100
Introducing the VIP Experience Package!
With this exclusive offer, you'll enjoy preferred seating for the best view in the house and early entry, allowing you to arrive 30 minutes before the general crowd. As a VIP, you'll have the unique opportunity to meet Danny Gokey in a special group meet-and-greet, where he will connect with all VIPs at once. During this session, Danny will share some personal insights, and if time allows, there will be a Q&A where you can ask him questions and interact directly.
This VIP package ensures an unforgettable night filled with music, connection, and once-in-a-lifetime moments. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of a truly memorable experience!
Family 4 Pack
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Bring the whole family and save on an unforgettable experience!
There are a limited number of these tickets.
👨👩👧👦 Family 4-Pack (General Admission): $140
Make it a family night to remember! The Family 4-Pack offers a discounted rate so you can bring your loved ones and enjoy the event together. Perfect for creating lasting memories without breaking the bank. Bring the whole crew and save—because experiences are better when shared!
💡 Important Notes:
Children under 3: Free admission if seated on a parent or guardian's lap. IF A SEPARATE SEAT IS REQUIRED, A TICKET MUST BE PURCHASED.
Family pack discounts are only available in increments of 4 tickets.
Add a donation for Sumner County DARE
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!