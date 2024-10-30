2nd Annual National Conference

Your registration fee includes the cost of registering for the event at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio Hotel located on the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Meals must be purchased at registration if you plan to attend. Once you register a link will be provided in your email to book your lodging at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio Hotel located on the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. If you register after 10 February reservations for the Hilton cannot be guaranteed and you will need to make additional arrangements for lodging. We look forward to seeing you there.

Your registration fee includes the cost of registering for the event at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio Hotel located on the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Meals must be purchased at registration if you plan to attend. Once you register a link will be provided in your email to book your lodging at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio Hotel located on the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. If you register after 10 February reservations for the Hilton cannot be guaranteed and you will need to make additional arrangements for lodging. We look forward to seeing you there.

More details...