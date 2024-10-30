2nd Annual National Conference

Your registration fee includes the cost of registering for the event at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio Hotel located on the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio.
Meals must be purchased at registration if you plan to attend.
Once you register a link will be provided in your email to book your lodging at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio Hotel located on the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. If you register after 10 February reservations for the Hilton cannot be guaranteed and you will need to make additional arrangements for lodging.
We look forward to seeing you there.
Friday Night Reception
$54.13
Friday night reception with light hors d'oeuvres and 2 drink tickets.
Choice of Artisan cheese board OR Charcuterie Display (2) drink tickets per person.
$40.00 + $10.00 (Service) +$4.13 (tax) = $54.13
Saturday Breakfast Buffet
$27.06
Saturday Breakfast Buffet, Continental breakfast buffet to include Sliced Seasonal Fruits, Bagels, Cream Cheese and Seasonal Marmalade.
$20 per person +$5.00(service)+2.06(tax)=$27.06
Saturday Lunch Buffet
$37.89
Saturday Lunch Buffet, Grilled Chicken Thigh, Mexican Rice, Broccoli, Mixed Green Salad and Assorted Cookies.
$28 Per person+$7.00(service)+$4.13(tax)= $37.89
Saturday Evening Dinner Buffet
$51.42
Saturday Evening Dinner Buffet, Spinach Salad, Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Bourbon Sauce, Sweet Potato Puree, Zucchini and Red Pepper, Bread Pudding.
$38 Per person +$9.50(service) + $3.92 (tax) = $51.42
