2nd Annual Next Level Global Impact Fellowship

My Mind Matters

A Mental Health Workshop for Spiritual Leaders





Join us for My Mind Matters, an empowering and thought-provoking mental health workshop designed specifically for spiritual leaders. Ministry leaders are often called to pour into others while silently carrying the weight of emotional, mental, and spiritual responsibilities. This workshop creates a safe, faith-centered environment to explore the importance of mental wellness, emotional resilience, and self-care without compromising your calling.





Facilitated by Pastor Linda Coleman, this interactive session will provide practical tools to recognize stress, prevent burnout, strengthen emotional health, and cultivate a balanced life rooted in biblical principles. Together, we will engage in meaningful conversations about breaking the stigma surrounding mental health in ministry, embracing healing, and leading from a place of wholeness.





Host: Next Level Global Impact Fellowship

Workshop Facilitator: Pastor Linda Coleman

Date: August 8, 2026





Because healthy leaders build healthy ministries, and every leader deserves the opportunity to heal, grow, and thrive. Your mind matters, your health matters, and your purpose matters.



























