2nd Annual Next Level Global Impact Fellowship

About this event
My Mind Matters
A Mental Health Workshop for Spiritual Leaders
Join us for My Mind Matters, an empowering and thought-provoking mental health workshop designed specifically for spiritual leaders. Ministry leaders are often called to pour into others while silently carrying the weight of emotional, mental, and spiritual responsibilities. This workshop creates a safe, faith-centered environment to explore the importance of mental wellness, emotional resilience, and self-care without compromising your calling.
Facilitated by Pastor Linda Coleman, this interactive session will provide practical tools to recognize stress, prevent burnout, strengthen emotional health, and cultivate a balanced life rooted in biblical principles. Together, we will engage in meaningful conversations about breaking the stigma surrounding mental health in ministry, embracing healing, and leading from a place of wholeness.
Host: Next Level Global Impact Fellowship
Workshop Facilitator: Pastor Linda Coleman
Date: August 8, 2026
Because healthy leaders build healthy ministries, and every leader deserves the opportunity to heal, grow, and thrive. Your mind matters, your health matters, and your purpose matters.
The Nehemiah Leader
A Building Ministry Workshop for Spiritual Leaders
Join us for The Nehemiah Leader, a dynamic leadership workshop designed to equip pastors, ministers, elders, and ministry leaders with biblical principles for building and strengthening effective ministries. Drawing inspiration from the life of Nehemiah, this workshop will explore the characteristics of visionary leadership, strategic planning, servant leadership, perseverance, and the courage to rebuild what God has called you to restore.
Facilitated by Elders Randy and Gina Pacheco, this interactive workshop will provide practical tools for developing healthy ministry teams, overcoming leadership challenges, fostering unity, and leading with integrity, wisdom, and purpose. Participants will discover how to build ministries that are spiritually strong, mission-focused, and prepared to impact their communities for the Kingdom of God.
Whether you are planting a ministry, rebuilding after challenges, or seeking to strengthen your leadership, The Nehemiah Leader will encourage and empower you to lead with vision, faith, and excellence.
Host: Next Level Global Impact Fellowship
Workshop Facilitators: Elders Randy and Gina Pacheco
Date: August 8, 2026
Date: August 8, 2026 Your Voice Matters” – Youth Rally & Rap Session
Host: Next Level Global Impact Fellowship
Workshop Facilitator: Minister Letitia Nolan
Date: August 8, 2026
Every voice has purpose, every story has power, and every young person has the ability to make a difference. Join us for “Your Voice Matters,” an engaging and interactive youth rally and rap session designed to empower youth and young adults to embrace their identity, discover their purpose, and boldly use their voices to influence their generation for Christ.
This dynamic workshop will create a safe space for honest conversations about faith, identity, peer pressure, mental wellness, relationships, purpose, leadership, and overcoming life’s challenges. Through real talk, biblical wisdom, interactive discussions, and practical encouragement, participants will be equipped to stand confidently in who God has called them to be.
Minister Letitia Nolan will challenge and inspire attendees to recognize that their voices matter—not only in their families and communities but also in advancing the Kingdom of God. Whether you’re searching for direction, encouragement, or a deeper relationship with God, this session will ignite hope, build confidence, and remind you that your future is filled with purpose.
Come ready to speak up, be heard, grow in faith, and discover that your voice truly matters!
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