2nd Annual Pennridge Women's Lacrosse Bag Bingo!

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About this event
This includes 13 games of BINGO.
Purchase a table for 10 and save $50!
This includes 13 games of BINGO!
*Your companies name in conjunction with co-sponsorship.
*2 complimentary entries for event.
*Your banner/sign will be displayed during event.
*Everything the LAX sponsor receives.
*1 complimentary entry for event.
*your name will be associated with bag of your choice for the event.
*Your company sign will be placed with bag.
*Everything the LAX sponsor receives.
*Recognition by DJ throughout event.
*Your name placed on flier at each table.
*Recognition by DJ throughout event.
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