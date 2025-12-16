Lady Rams Lacrosse Booster Club Inc.

Hosted by

Lady Rams Lacrosse Booster Club Inc.

About this event

2nd Annual Pennridge Women's Lacrosse Bag Bingo!

1260 E Cherry Rd

Quakertown, PA 18951, USA

General Admission
$35

This includes 13 games of BINGO.

Table for 10
$300

Purchase a table for 10 and save $50!

This includes 13 games of BINGO!

Event Co-Sponsor
$500

*Your companies name in conjunction with co-sponsorship.

*2 complimentary entries for event.

*Your banner/sign will be displayed during event.

*Everything the LAX sponsor receives.

Designer Bag Sponsor
$250

*1 complimentary entry for event.

*your name will be associated with bag of your choice for the event.

*Your company sign will be placed with bag.

*Everything the LAX sponsor receives.

LAX Sponsor
$100

*Recognition by DJ throughout event.

*Your name placed on flier at each table.

Hometown Sponsor
$25

*Recognition by DJ throughout event.

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