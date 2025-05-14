2nd Annual Pickleball for Pink Tournament

2000 Country Club Way S

St. Petersburg, FL 33712, USA

Continental Breakfast
$20

Enjoy breakfast with the participants before the tournament kicks off.

SPCC Member Registration
$75

SPCC Members must fill in their member number to receive the discount.

Includes one registration, one t-shirt and continental breakfast.

Non-Member Registration
$85

Includes one registration, one t-shirt and continental breakfast.

Trophy Sponsor
$100

Name/business will be displayed during our awards presentation, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.

T-shirt Sponsor
$200

Name/business will be displayed on t-shirts, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.

Kitchen Sponsor
$250

Includes signage at the continental breakfast and two tournament registrations. Name/business will be displayed on t-shirts, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.

Court Sponsor
$500

Become a full fledged court sponsor! Have your business or group logo prominently displayed on one of the four pickleball courts during the tournament! Includes two tournament registrations. Name/business will be displayed on t-shirts, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.

Tournament Sponsor
$1,000

Headline sponsor will be mentioned in all marketing and communications about the tournament. Signage will be displayed throughout the event. Includes two tournament registrations. Name/business will be displayed on t-shirts, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.

