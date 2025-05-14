2nd Annual Pickleball for Pink Tournament

Enjoy breakfast with the participants before the tournament kicks off.
SPCC Members must fill in their member number to receive the discount.
Includes one registration, one t-shirt and continental breakfast.
Includes one registration, one t-shirt and continental breakfast.
Name/business will be displayed during our awards presentation, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.
Name/business will be displayed on t-shirts, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.
Includes signage at the continental breakfast and two tournament registrations. Name/business will be displayed on t-shirts, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.
Become a full fledged court sponsor! Have your business or group logo prominently displayed on one of the four pickleball courts during the tournament! Includes two tournament registrations. Name/business will be displayed on t-shirts, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.
Headline sponsor will be mentioned in all marketing and communications about the tournament. Signage will be displayed throughout the event. Includes two tournament registrations. Name/business will be displayed on t-shirts, Web site, Facebook page and monthly newsletter.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing