2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser

Premier Level

• Premier logo placement on all event signage & materials

• Exclusive naming rights for one court

• Recognition during opening remarks

• Premium VIP promo table for 10 tickets

• Two tournament teams (4 players)

• Pre- & post-event recognition on social media & La V Guild website

• Invitation to our Sponsor Appreciation Event for Grand Slam, Gold, & Silver Sponsors. Date to be determined.





Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution. During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform. This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu.