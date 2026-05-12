La Visionaria Guild

Hosted by

La Visionaria Guild

About this event

2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser

2626 W Alluvial Ave

Fresno, CA 93711, USA

Single Player (Need a partner)
$80

Ticket includes: Pickleball, Dinner & Social


Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution.  During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform.  This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu. 

Doubles Team
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ticket includes: Pickleball, Dinner & Social for two people


Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution.  During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform.  This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu. 

Grand Slam Sponsor
$10,000

Premier Level

Premier logo placement on all event signage & materials

Exclusive naming rights for one court

Recognition during opening remarks

Premium VIP promo table for 10 tickets

Two tournament teams (4 players)

Pre- & post-event recognition on social media & La V Guild website

Invitation to our Sponsor Appreciation Event for Grand Slam, Gold, & Silver Sponsors. Date to be determined.


Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution.  During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform.  This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu. 

Gold Paddle Sponsor
$5,000

Top Level


Prominent logo on marketing materials

Recognition on tournament signage

One tournament team (2 players)

VIP Promo table for 8

Pre-event recognition on social media & website

Invitation to our Sponsor Appreciation Event for Grand Slam, Gold, & Silver Sponsors. Date to be determined.


Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution.  During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform.  This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu. 


Silver Paddle Sponsor
$2,500

Supporter Level


Logo on marketing materials

Recognition on tournament signage

VIP Promo table for 6

One tournament team entry (2 players)

Social media & website recognition

Invitation to our Sponsor Appreciation Event for Grand Slam, Gold, & Silver Sponsors. Date to be determined.


Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution.  During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform.  This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu. 

Court Sponsor
$1,000

Logo displayed at designated court

logo on event materials

Reserved table for 4


Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution.  During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform.  This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu. 

Rally Sponsor
$500

logo displayed at designated court

logo on event materials

Reserved table for 2


Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution.  During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform.  This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu. 

General Admission
$25

Come support your favorite Pickleball Player while giving back to Valley Children's Hospital!


Pickleball Spectator ticket includes social and dinner.


Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution.  During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform.  This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu. 

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