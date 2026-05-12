2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser

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About this event
Ticket includes: Pickleball, Dinner & Social
Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution. During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform. This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu.
Ticket includes: Pickleball, Dinner & Social for two people
Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution. During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform. This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu.
Premier Level
• Premier logo placement on all event signage & materials
• Exclusive naming rights for one court
• Recognition during opening remarks
• Premium VIP promo table for 10 tickets
• Two tournament teams (4 players)
• Pre- & post-event recognition on social media & La V Guild website
• Invitation to our Sponsor Appreciation Event for Grand Slam, Gold, & Silver Sponsors. Date to be determined.
Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution. During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform. This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu.
Top Level
• Prominent logo on marketing materials
• Recognition on tournament signage
• One tournament team (2 players)
• VIP Promo table for 8
• Pre-event recognition on social media & website
• Invitation to our Sponsor Appreciation Event for Grand Slam, Gold, & Silver Sponsors. Date to be determined.
Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution. During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform. This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu.
Supporter Level
• Logo on marketing materials
• Recognition on tournament signage
• VIP Promo table for 6
• One tournament team entry (2 players)
• Social media & website recognition
• Invitation to our Sponsor Appreciation Event for Grand Slam, Gold, & Silver Sponsors. Date to be determined.
Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution. During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform. This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu.
• Logo displayed at designated court
• logo on event materials
• Reserved table for 4
Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution. During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform. This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu.
• logo displayed at designated court
• logo on event materials
• Reserved table for 2
Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution. During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform. This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu.
Come support your favorite Pickleball Player while giving back to Valley Children's Hospital!
Pickleball Spectator ticket includes social and dinner.
Please note - La Visionaria Guild receives 100% of your contribution. During checkout, Zeffy prompts donors with a suggested "voluntary contribution" to help support the Zeffy platform. This is entirely optional and the amount can easily be changed to $0 or desired amount using the drop-down menu.
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