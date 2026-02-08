Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 33

About this event

2nd Annual Pintwood Derby

373 Main St

Prospect, PA 16052, USA

Adult Traditional PWD Racer Admission
$35

Purchasing this ticket entitles racer to:

  • General Admission to the event
  • 1 race entry to the Traditional Pinewood Derby (PWD) race
  • 1 standard car build kit

Note: If you also want to enter a car in the Outlaw race please add Additional Race Entry for Outlaw (+$15) when checking out.

Adult Outlaw Racer Admission
$35

Purchasing this ticket entitles racer to:

  • General Admission to the event
  • 1 race entry to the Outlaw race
  • 1 standard car build kit

Note: If you also want to enter a car in the traditional PWD race please add Additional Race Entry for Traditional Pinewood Derby Race (+$15) when checking out.

Youth Traditional PWD Racer Admission
$30

Purchasing this ticket entitles youth racer ( less than 16 years old) to:

  • General Admission to the event
  • 1 race entry to the Traditional Pinewood Derby (PWD) race
  • 1 standard car build kit

Note: If you also want to enter a car in the Outlaw race please add Additional Race Entry for Outlaw (+$15) when checking out.

Youth Outlaw Racer Admission
$30

Purchasing this ticket entitles youth racer ( less than 16 years old) to:

  • General Admission to the event
  • 1 race entry to the Outlaw race
  • 1 standard car build kit

Note: If you also want to enter a car in the traditional PWD race please add Additional Race Entry for Traditional Pinewood Derby Race (+$15) when checking out.

Adult General Admission (food and drinks only)
$20

Adult general admission ticket includes entry to the event. No race entries included at this ticket price.

Children’s General Admission (food and drinks only)
$15

Children’s general admission ticket includes entry to the event. No race entries included at this ticket

Additional Entry: Traditional PWD Race
$15

Want to enter a second car in this event? Purchase this additional entry for the traditional pinewood derby race?


Purchasing this add-on entitles racer to:

  • 1 race entry to the Traditional Pinewood Derby race
  • 1 standard car build kit


Please note: Multiple registrations may be purchased ($15/ entry) by anyone attending

Additional Entry: Outlaw Race
$15

Want to enter a second car in the Outlaw race? Buy this ticket too! Included.


Purchasing this add-on entitles racer to:

  • 1 race entry to the Outlaw race
  • 1 standard car build kit


Please note: Multiple registrations may be purchased ($15/ entry) by anyone attending

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!