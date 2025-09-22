2nd Annual PJ's Golf Tournament

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PJs TOURNAMENT SPONSOR - LEVEL I : $6,000
· “PJs Golf Experience“ accessories for the participants with your logo in Swag Bag
· 3 - Teams (Parent & junior), including lunch and player swag bag
· Company Logo printed on all marketing materials— 4 Hole Sponsors
· Option to speak & set up table at event for promotional materials
· Company recognition at Awards presentation; Rep available to take pictures with Winners
PJ's TOURNAMENT - SWAG BAG LEVEL SPONSOR - Level II - $3,500
· “PJs Golf Experience“ accessories for the participants with your logo in Swag Bag
· 2 - Teams (Parent & junior), including lunch and player swag bag
· Company Logo printed on all marketing materials—3 Hole Sponsors
· Company recognition at Awards presentation
PJ's TOURNAMENT - TROPHY & FOOD SPONSORSHIP - Level III - $2,000
“PJ's Golf Experience“ accessories for the participants with your logo in Swag Bag
· 1 - Teams (Parent & junior), including lunch and player swag bag
· Company Logo printed on all marketing materials—1 Hole Sponsor
· Company recognition at Awards presentation
Partner up with your junior for a FUN and competitive round of golf! PJ's Golf Experience is sure to be a hit your entire household, once you and your junior take alternating shots to beat your opponents and bring home the hardware! A Golf Experience like you have never participated in before, come out and show your kids how cool you are and cherish this moment for a lifetime!
Partner up with LBMGA and support the PJ's Golf Experience by showcasing your business credentials on a hole! Support the cause and get some traction by letting golfers know you support this worthy and impactful cause. Thank you in advance! * HOLE SPONSORS - PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO (PNG. OR JPG.) TO COACH CRAFT AT [email protected] AS SOON AS YOU SUBMIT PAYMENT. THANKS
This package gives your team 3 mulligans for the round to use anytime & 2 Raffle tix. Just make sure you let your playing group know!! Hand them your ticket.
Also, qualifies you for the BIRDIE DRIVE HOLE Par 5.
Partner up with LBMGA Inc., a Texas 501C3 nonprofit organization and help support its programs. All donations are tax deductible. We greatly appreciate your support!
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