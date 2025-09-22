LBMGA

Hosted by

LBMGA

About this event

2nd Annual PJ's Golf Tournament

2155 N MacGregor Way

Houston, TX 77004, USA

TOURNAMENT SPONSOR
$6,000

PJs TOURNAMENT SPONSOR  - LEVEL I : $6,000

· “PJs Golf Experience“ accessories for the participants with your logo in Swag Bag

· 3 - Teams (Parent & junior), including lunch and player swag bag

· Company Logo printed on all marketing materials— 4 Hole Sponsors

· Option to speak & set up table at event for promotional materials

· Company recognition at Awards presentation; Rep available to take pictures with Winners

 

SWAG BAG SPONSOR
$3,500

PJ's TOURNAMENT - SWAG BAG LEVEL SPONSOR - Level II - $3,500

· “PJs Golf Experience“ accessories for the participants with your logo in Swag Bag

· 2 - Teams (Parent & junior), including lunch and player swag bag

· Company Logo printed on all marketing materials—3 Hole Sponsors

· Company recognition at Awards presentation

 

TROPHY & FOOD SPONSOR
$2,000

PJ's TOURNAMENT - TROPHY & FOOD SPONSORSHIP - Level III - $2,000

 “PJ's Golf Experience“ accessories for the participants with your logo in Swag Bag

· 1 - Teams (Parent & junior), including lunch and player swag bag

· Company Logo printed on all marketing materials—1 Hole Sponsor

· Company recognition at Awards presentation

 

Team/Players Fee (includes Adult & Junior)
$185

Partner up with your junior for a FUN and competitive round of golf! PJ's Golf Experience is sure to be a hit your entire household, once you and your junior take alternating shots to beat your opponents and bring home the hardware! A Golf Experience like you have never participated in before, come out and show your kids how cool you are and cherish this moment for a lifetime!

Hole Sponsor
$125

Partner up with LBMGA and support the PJ's Golf Experience by showcasing your business credentials on a hole! Support the cause and get some traction by letting golfers know you support this worthy and impactful cause. Thank you in advance! * HOLE SPONSORS - PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO (PNG. OR JPG.) TO COACH CRAFT AT [email protected] AS SOON AS YOU SUBMIT PAYMENT. THANKS

BIRDIES SUPER TICKET
$40

This package gives your team 3 mulligans for the round to use anytime & 2 Raffle tix. Just make sure you let your playing group know!! Hand them your ticket.

Also, qualifies you for the BIRDIE DRIVE HOLE Par 5.


General Donation to LBMGA Inc.
$100

Partner up with LBMGA Inc., a Texas 501C3 nonprofit organization and help support its programs. All donations are tax deductible. We greatly appreciate your support!

Add a donation for LBMGA

$

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