Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation
2nd Annual Spring Poker Tournament
5901 Engineer Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92649, USA
Title Sponsor
$7,500
Includes a Monster Stack and entry for 1 player in the tournament
All-In Beverage Sponsor
$2,950
Royal Flush Dealer Sponsor
$2,450
Full House Food Sponsors
$1,950
Aces High Table Sponsor
$1,000
Monster Stack
$3,000
50,000 in starting chips, 75 free chips for the casino games, and unlimited $500 rebuys
Starters Stack
$2,500
30,000 in starting chips, 50 free chips for the casino games, and unlimited $500 rebuys
Short Stack
$1,500
15,000 in starting chips, 25 free chips for the casino games, and unlimited $500 rebuys
Chip and a Chair
$500
One chip and a seat in the tournament, one chip for the casino games, no rebuys
Railbird Networking & Casino Games
$300
Includes entry to venue, food, and cocktails, ad access to buy into casino games and raffles
