Project Bubaloo Inc

Hosted by

Project Bubaloo Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Project Bubaloo Golf Outing

3375 WI-167

Richfield, WI 53076, USA

Foursome
$800

Foursome includes: Golf and cart Lunch and dinner Project Bubaloo swag Two drink tickets per golfer 50/50 raffle ticket for each golfer Entry into putting contest and all course games

Par Sponsor
$2,500

Includes one foursome Sponsor of one hole Logo displayed at golf outing Logo on website Name announced at golf outing Social media recognition

Hole Sponsor
$500

-Logo displayed at your hole -Opportunity for a table at your hole for promotion or to host a game

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