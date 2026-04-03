2nd Annual Project Bubaloo Golf Outing

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About this event
Foursome includes: Golf and cart Lunch and dinner Project Bubaloo swag Two drink tickets per golfer 50/50 raffle ticket for each golfer Entry into putting contest and all course games
Includes one foursome Sponsor of one hole Logo displayed at golf outing Logo on website Name announced at golf outing Social media recognition
-Logo displayed at your hole -Opportunity for a table at your hole for promotion or to host a game
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