2nd Annual Race Against Human Trafficking

• Exclusive recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies
• Company name on race banners
• Large logo on the back of first 300 registered runners shirt (see mock-up below)
• Logo/business name on medals distributed to first 300 runners who complete the race (see mock-up below)
• Company Name with Logo on Large Event Banner
• Title Sponsor Recognition in Mode Magazine
• Registration of 10 participants to run/walk
• Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio, live coverage, and printed materials.
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles (Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event.
• Booth/table to promote your business
• Exclusive recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies
• Company name on race banners
• Large logo on the back of first 300 registered runners shirt (see mock-up below)
• Logo/business name on medals distributed to first 300 runners who complete the race (see mock-up below)
• Company Name with Logo on Large Event Banner
• Title Sponsor Recognition in Mode Magazine
• Registration of 10 participants to run/walk
• Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio, live coverage, and printed materials.
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles (Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event.
• Booth/table to promote your business
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
Company name on two main race banners
• Medium logo on the back of the runners shirt (see mock-up below)
• Registration of 10 participants to run/walk
• Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio, live coverage, and printed
materials.
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles
(Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event.
• Booth/table to promote your business
Company name on two main race banners
• Medium logo on the back of the runners shirt (see mock-up below)
• Registration of 10 participants to run/walk
• Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio, live coverage, and printed
materials.
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles
(Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event.
• Booth/table to promote your business
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
Company name on two main race banners
• Small logo on the back of the runners shirt (see mock-up below)
• Registration of 10 participants to run/walk
• Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio and printed materials.
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles
(Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event
• Booth/table to promote your business
Company name on two main race banners
• Small logo on the back of the runners shirt (see mock-up below)
• Registration of 10 participants to run/walk
• Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio and printed materials.
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles
(Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event
• Booth/table to promote your business
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
Logo placement on the Registration Website
• Complimentary registration for 5 participants
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles
(Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event
• Recognition in Event Announcements
Logo placement on the Registration Website
• Complimentary registration for 5 participants
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles
(Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event
• Recognition in Event Announcements
Supporter Sponsorship
$250
Logo placement on the Registration Website
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles
(Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event
Logo placement on the Registration Website
• Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles
(Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event
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