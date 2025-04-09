2nd Annual Race Against Human Trafficking

• Exclusive recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies • Company name on race banners • Large logo on the back of first 300 registered runners shirt (see mock-up below) • Logo/business name on medals distributed to first 300 runners who complete the race (see mock-up below) • Company Name with Logo on Large Event Banner • Title Sponsor Recognition in Mode Magazine • Registration of 10 participants to run/walk • Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio, live coverage, and printed materials. • Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles (Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event. • Booth/table to promote your business

• Exclusive recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies • Company name on race banners • Large logo on the back of first 300 registered runners shirt (see mock-up below) • Logo/business name on medals distributed to first 300 runners who complete the race (see mock-up below) • Company Name with Logo on Large Event Banner • Title Sponsor Recognition in Mode Magazine • Registration of 10 participants to run/walk • Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio, live coverage, and printed materials. • Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles (Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event. • Booth/table to promote your business

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