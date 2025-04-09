Plant A Seed

Hosted by

Plant A Seed

About this event

2nd Annual Race Against Human Trafficking

1200 Futurity Dr

Sunland Park, NM 88063, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
• Exclusive recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies • Company name on race banners • Large logo on the back of first 300 registered runners shirt (see mock-up below) • Logo/business name on medals distributed to first 300 runners who complete the race (see mock-up below) • Company Name with Logo on Large Event Banner • Title Sponsor Recognition in Mode Magazine • Registration of 10 participants to run/walk • Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio, live coverage, and printed materials. • Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles (Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event. • Booth/table to promote your business
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
Company name on two main race banners • Medium logo on the back of the runners shirt (see mock-up below) • Registration of 10 participants to run/walk • Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio, live coverage, and printed materials. • Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles (Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event. • Booth/table to promote your business
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
Company name on two main race banners • Small logo on the back of the runners shirt (see mock-up below) • Registration of 10 participants to run/walk • Special Acknowledgement on TV programs, Radio and printed materials. • Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles (Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event • Booth/table to promote your business
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
Logo placement on the Registration Website • Complimentary registration for 5 participants • Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles (Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event • Recognition in Event Announcements
Supporter Sponsorship
$250
Logo placement on the Registration Website • Special Acknowledgment on Plant A Seed Website and Social Media handles (Facebook & Instagram) and the video for the event

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