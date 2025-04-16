2nd Annual (Re) Imagining the Superwoman Conference

Conference promoted as “(Re)Imagining the Superwoman w/ Dr.Chaz Voe, presentedby [Company Name]”
Naming rights as a Presenting Partner
Inclusion in all social media campaigns
Inclusion in press release & media coverage
Company logo included on all conference materials & website
5 - Minute speaking opportunity
Event table (8 tickets)
Branded gift included in attendee bag (provided by company)
Gold Partner
$2,500
Naming rights as a Gold Partner
Inclusion in all social media campaigns
Inclusion in press release & media coverage
Company logo and link included on the website
4 Event Tickets
Branded gift included in attendee bag (provided by company)
Silver Partner
$1,250
Naming rights as a Silver Partner
Inclusion in social media campaigns
Company logo and link included on the website
2 Event Tickets
Branded gift included in attendee bag (provided by company)
Small Business Parnter
$625
Naming rights as a Small Business Partner
Bi-weekly social media mentions
Company logo and link included on the website
1 Event Ticket
Branded gift included in attendee bag (provided by company)
Swag Bag Supporter
$250
Branded gift and marketing material included in
attendee bag (provided by company)
Business Card Buddy
$125
Placement of 1 business card in attendee bag
(provided by company)
Undergraduate Student Sponsorship Donation
$227
We’re investing in the next generation of Superwomen.
We believe the next generation of Superwomen deserves a seat at the table—and in the room. That’s why we’re offering a limited number of sponsorships to help undergraduate and technical college students attend the (Re)Imagining the Superwoman Conference.
League of SuperFriends
$1,816
6 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Gather your inner circle of powerful women and attend as a united force! The League of SuperFriends ticket includes reserved seating for eight guests—perfect for friends, colleagues, or accountability partners to experience this transformative conference together. Because every Superwoman deserves a support squad.
Gather your inner circle of powerful women and attend as a united force! The League of SuperFriends ticket includes reserved seating for eight guests—perfect for friends, colleagues, or accountability partners to experience this transformative conference together. Because every Superwoman deserves a support squad.
Cape Crusaders
$227
Thank you for joining our powerful volunteer team and being a part of the movement!
Thank you for joining our powerful volunteer team and being a part of the movement!
Add a donation for Core Elements Higher Education Resource Center Inc
$
