2nd Annual REALTOR Feud

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About this event
Included with your WCR Member Ticket:
✨ Catered Lunch to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners
Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours ✨
Included with your Future - WCR Member Ticket (non-Member pricing):
✨ Catered Lunch to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners
Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours ✨
*Reach out if you are ready to sign-up to be a Member!
Included with your WCR-South King Strategic Partner Ticket:
✨ Catered Lunch to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners
Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and network! ✨
Included with your Future WCR-South King Strategic Partner Ticket:
✨ Catered Lunch to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners
Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and network! ✨
Reach out if you are ready to sign-up as a 2026-2027 Strategic Partner!
Included with your WCR Member Reserved Table Ticket:
✨ Catered Lunch for 8 to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for each guest for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners
Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours ✨
Included with your Future WCR Member Reserved Table Ticket:
✨ Catered Lunch for 8 to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for each guest for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners
Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours ✨
Included with your WCR Strategic Partner Reserved Table Ticket:
✨ Catered Lunch for 8 to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for each guest for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners
Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours ✨
🎟 SIXTY raffle tickets for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🎟 TWENTY FIVE raffle tickets for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
Take center stage and sparkle as the Diamond Sponsor! There is only one available which places you and your brand front and center.
This exclusive sponsorship Includes:
✨ Recognition as the Diamond Sponsor of Realtor Feud
🤝 5-minute event commercial opportunity
🎟 Four event entries (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event
Stand out as the Platinum Sponsor!
This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor of Realtor Feud
🤝 1-minute event commercial opportunity
🎟 Two event entries (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event
Stand out as the Platinum Sponsor!
This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor of Realtor Feud
🤝 1-minute event commercial opportunity
🎟 Two event entries (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event
Shine as the Gold Sponsor!
This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Gold Sponsor of Realtor Feud
🎟 One event entry (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event
Get noticed as the Silver Sponsor!
This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as the Silver Sponsor of Realtor Feud
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the event.
This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Gold Sponsor of Realtor Feud
🎟 One event entry (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event
🤝 Name Display on Soda Station
This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Gold Sponsor of Realtor Feud
🎟 One event entry (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event
🤝 Display Table
Promote your business to every attendee.
Includes:
🎁 Opportunity to include *approximately 130 branded items in the attendee swag bags
🤝 Direct marketing exposure to all attendees
*Final count and delivery/shipping instructions to be provided 1 week before the event.
$
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