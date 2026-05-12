South King County Womens Council Of REALTORS®

Hosted by

South King County Womens Council Of REALTORS®

About this event

2nd Annual REALTOR Feud

2300 Ron Crockett Dr

Auburn, WA 98001, USA

Early Bird - WCR Member
$75
Available until Jul 31

Included with your WCR Member Ticket:
Catered Lunch to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners


Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours

Early Bird - Future WCR Member (Non-WCR Member pricing)
$95
Available until Jul 31

Included with your Future - WCR Member Ticket (non-Member pricing):
Catered Lunch to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners


Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours

*Reach out if you are ready to sign-up to be a Member!

Early Bird - WCR-South King Strategic Partner
$75
Available until Jul 31

Included with your WCR-South King Strategic Partner Ticket:
Catered Lunch to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners


Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and network!

Early Bird - Future WCR-South King Strategic Partner
$95
Available until Jul 31

Included with your Future WCR-South King Strategic Partner Ticket:
Catered Lunch to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners


Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and network!

Reach out if you are ready to sign-up as a 2026-2027 Strategic Partner!

Early Bird - WCR Member - Reserved Table (seats 8)
$600
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Included with your WCR Member Reserved Table Ticket:
Catered Lunch for 8 to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for each guest for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners


Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours

Early Bird - Future WCR Member Reserved Table (seats 8)
$760
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Included with your Future WCR Member Reserved Table Ticket:
Catered Lunch for 8 to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for each guest for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners


Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours

Early Bird - WCR Strategic Partner - Reserved Table(seats 8)
$600

Included with your WCR Strategic Partner Reserved Table Ticket:
Catered Lunch for 8 to enjoy while watching the Realtor Teams Feud
🎟 One raffle ticket for each guest for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize
🤝 Unlimited networking with local REALTORS® and Industry Strategic Partners


Come ready to cheer on your favorite team, expand your knowledge, and obtain 3 clock-hours

🎟 60 raffle tickets
$50

🎟 SIXTY raffle tickets for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize

🎟 25 raffle tickets
$20

🎟 TWENTY FIVE raffle tickets for a chance to win a coveted raffle prize

✨Diamond Sponsor – Exclusive Opportunity!
$1,500

✨Diamond Sponsor — Exclusive Opportunity

Take center stage and sparkle as the Diamond Sponsor! There is only one available which places you and your brand front and center.


This exclusive sponsorship Includes:
✨ Recognition as the Diamond Sponsor of Realtor Feud

🤝 5-minute event commercial opportunity
🎟 Four event entries (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event


✨Platinum Sponsor
$750

✨Platinum Sponsor

Stand out as the Platinum Sponsor!


This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor of Realtor Feud

🤝 1-minute event commercial opportunity
🎟 Two event entries (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event


✨Platinum Co-Sponsors
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

✨Platinum Sponsor

Stand out as the Platinum Sponsor!


This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor of Realtor Feud

🤝 1-minute event commercial opportunity
🎟 Two event entries (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event


✨ Gold Sponsor
$500

✨Gold Sponsor

Shine as the Gold Sponsor!


This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Gold Sponsor of Realtor Feud
🎟 One event entry (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event


✨ Silver Sponsor
$250

✨Silver Sponsor

Get noticed as the Silver Sponsor!


This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as the Silver Sponsor of Realtor Feud
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing

This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the event.

✨Soda Station Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Gold Sponsor of Realtor Feud
🎟 One event entry (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event

🤝 Name Display on Soda Station

✨Lunch Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship includes:
✨ Recognition as a Gold Sponsor of Realtor Feud
🎟 One event entry (includes everything featured in the ticketed options above)
✨ Brand visibility on Event Flyers, Programs, and Marketing
🤝 Vendor table for marketing at the event

🤝 Display Table

🎁 Swag Bag Sponsor
$25

Promote your business to every attendee.


Includes:
🎁 Opportunity to include *approximately 130 branded items in the attendee swag bags
🤝 Direct marketing exposure to all attendees


*Final count and delivery/shipping instructions to be provided 1 week before the event.

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