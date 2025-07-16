2nd Annual Retro Bash

406 Sigma Dr

Summerville, SC 29483, USA

Respite Sponsor
$150

Two tickets, Marketing Recognition on social media & website

*Provides one caregiver and/or volunteer tickets to the event*

Caregiver Sponsor
$350

Four tickets, Marketing Recognition on social media & website, Logo on caregiver gift bags

*Provides two caregiver tickets to the event*

Volunteer Sponsor
$500

Four tickets, Marketing Recognition on social media & website, Logo on volunteer gift bags


*Provides two program volunteer tickets to the event*

Photo Booth Sponsor | Exclusive
$1,000

Six Tickets, Marketing Recognition on social media & website, Logo on signage at the event

& Logo on Photo Station


*Provides four program volunteer tickets to the event*

Beverage Sponsor | Exclusive
$1,000

Six Tickets, Marketing Recognition on social media & website, Logo on signage at the event & at the bar / beverage station


*Provides four program volunteer tickets to the event*

Food Sponsor | Exclusive
$1,500

Six Tickets, Marketing Recognition on social media & website, Logo on signage at the event & at food stations, Logo featured in the event emails

*Provides four caregiver tickets to the event*

Title Sponsor | Exclusive
$2,000

Eight tickets, Marketing Recognition on social media & website, Logo on signage at the event, Logo on ALL pre/post publicity for the event, Speaking Opportunity at the event, Promo items in bags

*Provides six caregiver tickets to the event*

