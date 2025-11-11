Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association and Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Boosters

Hosted by

2nd Annual Reverse Raffle

6989 Waldo-Delaware Rd

Waldo, OH 43356, USA

Table Sponsorship
$1,000

With sponsoring a table, you receive:


Eight seats

Priority seating

Sponsorship advertisements in program, table sign, social media shoutouts, and announcement at event

Three drink tickets per person

One dinner per person

Each seat gets a chance to win the reverse raffle


Couples Ticket
$175

Dinner, a drink ticket, and a chance to win the reverse raffle for each person.

Individual Ticket
$100

Dinner, a drink ticket, and a chance to win the reverse raffle.

