2nd Annual Rhoyal Designer Purse Bingo Event

11921 Chanceford Dr

Woodbridge, VA 22192, USA

General Admission
$75

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities ( Packet Includes 5 bingo cards 3 traditional and 1 hip-hop), 1 R&B, and activities to include 7 games of bingo and complementary hors d'oeuvres

Add On- Traditional Bingo Cards
$15
Add On - Hip Hop Bingo Cards
$15
Add on - R&B Cards
$15
Vendor Table
$200

Verified Vendors only - Purchase here

Sponsorship Level Rhoyal
$100

*Sponsorship of a Bingo Round, or Name on the Bingo Dabbers

*Recognition on social media

*Option to include promotional items in guest gift bags


Sponsorship Level Gold
$250

*$250.00 purse/bag value  

Logo/Name displayed on event signage


*Recognition on social media & Event program


*Logo displayed on one purse round


*Option to include promotional materials in guest gift bags Verbal Recognition during the event

*1 Complimentary ticket


Add a donation for Iota Epsilon Sigma Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!