2nd Annual Rhoyal Designer Purse Bingo Event

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities ( Packet Includes 5 bingo cards 3 traditional and 1 hip-hop), 1 R&B, and activities to include 7 games of bingo and complementary hors d'oeuvres
Verified Vendors only - Purchase here
*Sponsorship of a Bingo Round, or Name on the Bingo Dabbers
*Recognition on social media
*Option to include promotional items in guest gift bags
*$250.00 purse/bag value
Logo/Name displayed on event signage
*Recognition on social media & Event program
*Logo displayed on one purse round
*Option to include promotional materials in guest gift bags Verbal Recognition during the event
*1 Complimentary ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!