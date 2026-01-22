This n That Creative Studio Inc

This n That Creative Studio Inc

2nd Annual Rick's Be Bad Color Run

1066 S Pantano Rd

Tucson, AZ 85710, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities (Color Run/Walk and T-Shirt)

Title Sponsor
$4,560

• Event named after your business
• Largest logo on all signage & shirts

• Logo on website for 12 months
• Social media spotlights
• Premium vendor booth
• Verbal recognition & speaking opportunity

8 Tickets to event and 24 raffle tickets

Presenting Sponsor
$2,300

• Logo on all signage & shirts

• Logo on website for 12 months
• Social media recognition
• Vendor booth
• Verbal recognition

• 6 Tickets to event and 18 raffle tickets

Color Station Sponsor
$1,012

• Logo on all color station signage & shirts

• Logo on website for 12 months
• Social media recognition
• Vendor booth
• Verbal recognition

• 4 Tickets to event and 12 raffle tickets

Community Sponsor
$263

• Name/logo listed on sponsor board and shirts
• Group social media thank you

• 2 Tickets to event and 6 raffle tickets

Friend of This n' That
$100

• Name/logo listed on sponsor board and shirts
• Group social media thank you

• 5 raffle tickets

Kid's General Admission
$25

Includes access to color run/walk and all activities

Raffle Ticket Bundle
$20

Includes 5 tickets

Raffle Ticket Individual
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

