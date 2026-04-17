2nd Annual Riordan Talent Show Extravaganza!

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About this event
Doors will open at 9:30AM for those holding seated tickets (no entry before 9:30AM) and ticket holders must be seated by 9:45AM. Entry for general admission ticket holders will begin at 9:45AM and all unclaimed seats will be made available to those with general admission tickets.
Doors will open at 9:45AM for those holding general admission tickets. General admission ticket holders can choose between criss-cross applesauce floor seating just in front of the stage or standing along the sides and back of the room. Any seats not filled by the time general admission entry begins may be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis by general admission ticket holders.
Screen-printed t-shirts will be black with the talent show graphic on this page on the front and the performers' names on the back. We will do our best to have pre-ordered shirts ready for pickup on the day of the event (no guarantees - we're all volunteers!) and we will also be taking orders at the show.
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