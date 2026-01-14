3rd Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Love Moto Stop Cancer Golf Tournament Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Hole Sponsor

Sponsorship will require a $3,000 donation. All golf fees were paid for in advance, and 100% of this donation will go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Your donation will include

-Your logo included on event marketing and promotional materials



-Designated hole to set up a table and promotional items on the tee box of



-Four (4) reserved tee times for employees of the sponsoring company, as well as four (4) invitations to the awards ceremony luncheon after the tournament