Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Love Moto Stop Cancer Benefiting St. Jude

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Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Love Moto Stop Cancer Benefiting St. Jude

About this event

3rd Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Love Moto Stop Cancer Golf Tournament Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Hole Sponsor

1110 E Eaglewood Dr

North Salt Lake, UT 84054, USA

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Love Moto Stop Cancer Hole Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsorship will require a $3,000 donation. All golf fees were paid for in advance, and 100% of this donation will go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Your donation will include
-Your logo included on event marketing and promotional materials

-Designated hole to set up a table and promotional items on the tee box of

-Four (4) reserved tee times for employees of the sponsoring company, as well as four (4) invitations to the awards ceremony luncheon after the tournament

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