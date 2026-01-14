3rd Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Love Moto Stop Cancer Golf Tournament Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Hole Sponsor

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsorship will require a $3,000 donation. All golf fees were paid for in advance, and 100% of this donation will go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Your donation will include
-Your logo included on event marketing and promotional materials
-Designated hole to set up a table and promotional items on the tee box of
-Four (4) reserved tee times for employees of the sponsoring company, as well as four (4) invitations to the awards ceremony luncheon after the tournament
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!