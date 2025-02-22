2nd Annual Rollin Marion Draw Ball Golf Tournament And Dinner Fundraiser

Join us for an unforgettable evening at our Charity Dinner & Awards Banquet, the perfect way to close out our annual Golf Outing! This special event brings together supporters, golfers, and community members for a night of fine dining, celebration, and dancing – all in support of our youth golf program. ✨ Event Highlights: 🍽️ Delicious Dinner – Enjoy a chef-prepared meal with a selection of entrees and sides. 🏆 Awards Banquet – Recognizing outstanding golfers, sponsors, and supporters who make this event possible.. 🎟️ Raffles & Silent Auction – Exclusive items and experiences to bid on for a great cause.