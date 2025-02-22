2nd Annual Rollin Marion Draw Ball Golf Tournament And Dinner Fundraiser

Enjoy a day of golf while supporting our youth golf program! Your ticket includes: 18 holes of golf with a cart Access to all course amenities Complimentary gift bag Lunch and refreshments
Join us for an unforgettable evening at our Charity Dinner & Awards Banquet, the perfect way to close out our annual Golf Outing! This special event brings together supporters, golfers, and community members for a night of fine dining, celebration, and dancing – all in support of our youth golf program. ✨ Event Highlights: 🍽️ Delicious Dinner – Enjoy a chef-prepared meal with a selection of entrees and sides. 🏆 Awards Banquet – Recognizing outstanding golfers, sponsors, and supporters who make this event possible.. 🎟️ Raffles & Silent Auction – Exclusive items and experiences to bid on for a great cause.
As the exclusive Title Sponsor, your brand will lead the charge in transforming young lives through golf. This top-tier opportunity positions you as a premier partner aligned with legacy, excellence, and impact. Perks Include: Event naming rights (e.g., “Your Company presents…”) Logo featured prominently on all promotional materials, signage, and event collateral Premium banner placement at event registration, dinner, and on the course Recognition during the opening remarks and the awards ceremony Dedicated social media spotlight and custom press release mention Complimentary 1 Foursome (4 golfers) + Table of 10 for Dinner Option to provide branded giveaways or materials in welcome bags
Support the Heart of the Tournament Stand out as the Tournament School Sponsor by directly funding the centerpiece of youth engagement during the Classic. Perks Include: Special mention as Presenting School Sponsor on signage and announcements Logo on scorecards or official pairing sheets Exclusive meet & greet with STIX scholars Complimentary 1 Foursome (4 golfers) Custom feature in post-event recap video
Host the Evening Celebration Showcase your commitment to community at the evening dinner celebration, where connections deepen and youth are celebrated. Perks Include: Table signage with your logo Verbal recognition during dinner and awards Logo on dinner menus or printed program Complimentary Table of 10 for Dinner Option to provide branded table favors or centerpieces
Change a Life with One Swing Sponsor a youth golfer for the full tournament experience. This one-on-one impact gives you a personal connection to our mission. Perks Include: Sponsor name on student badge and signage Recognition at the event and on the website Thank-you letter and post-event recap from your sponsored student One (1) dinner ticket included
Put Your Brand on the Green Get visibility where it counts—on the course. Hole sponsorship is a great way for small businesses and community supporters to show their backing. Perks Include: Branded sign at one hole Logo on event website and printed materials Opportunity to provide small branded giveaways at the hole
Big Impact, Small Business Heart Show your support for Detroit youth and community golf while spotlighting your brand. This tier is ideal for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers looking to give back and get noticed. Perks Include: Business name/logo listed on event signage and printed program Recognition on STIX Golf Academy’s website and social media Opportunity to include business cards, coupons, or samples in golfer swag bags 1 complimentary dinner ticket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!