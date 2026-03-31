2nd Annual R.O.P.E.S. 5K Trail Run/Walk, Kids 1K, & Jump Rope

This Jump ticket is available for all ages! Not a runner or walker? No problem. This ticket is for you. Join the fun and literally hold the rope!





How does it work?

Phase 1. All participants will compete in two rounds. Each participant will jump continuously, and a time will be recorded for when the continuous jump is broken in that round for each participant. The two times for each participant will be calculated for average and recorded. This average time will seed the jumper into Phase 2: The Bracklet.





Phase 2: The Bracket

Based on average time jumped in Phase 1, each participant will be seeded in the bracket accordingly. Participants will face off with an opponent jumper to see who will out last the other in continuous jumping until we have a winner of the bracket.





Note: Due to the nature of the jump rope competition, participants will not be able to also participate 5K walk or 15K relay events. Kids will be able to do both the Kids' run and jump rope if desired.



