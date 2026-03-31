2nd Annual R.O.P.E.S. 5K Trail Run/Walk, Kids 1K, & Jump Rope

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About this event
Team up with a couple of friends to form a 3 x 5K relay. This route covers Indian Lake’s finest Ice Age Trail and more. Covering a mix of singletrack, rough-hewn grassy trail, and double-wide ski trails, this course is covered in shade with the final stretch opening up to a grassland prairie area making an opportunity for speedwork to the finish.
This course loops through the terrain of Indian Lake. With the course looping the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Walking sticks are welcomed for the climb on one hill. This course covers a mix of terrain and mostly shaded.
This course loops around the main hub of "race central" taking the kids on a short trail run with a variety of terrain. Offering gravel, grass, and double-wide ski trails, this course is perfect for beginners. Parents and spectators will be able to see the kids loop around the course while staying up by the shelter where the start and finish are located.
This Jump ticket is available for all ages! Not a runner or walker? No problem. This ticket is for you. Join the fun and literally hold the rope!
How does it work?
Phase 1. All participants will compete in two rounds. Each participant will jump continuously, and a time will be recorded for when the continuous jump is broken in that round for each participant. The two times for each participant will be calculated for average and recorded. This average time will seed the jumper into Phase 2: The Bracklet.
Phase 2: The Bracket
Based on average time jumped in Phase 1, each participant will be seeded in the bracket accordingly. Participants will face off with an opponent jumper to see who will out last the other in continuous jumping until we have a winner of the bracket.
Note: Due to the nature of the jump rope competition, participants will not be able to also participate 5K walk or 15K relay events. Kids will be able to do both the Kids' run and jump rope if desired.
Not in Wisconsin? Not available on race day? Not a runner? NO PROBLEM! This "course" is wherever you are! Register as a remote runner to support this race. Pay the registration, commit to walk for the cause and/or use it to pray. We will send you an electronic race packet with prayer points related material.
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