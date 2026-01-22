2nd Annual Shiner Rotary Romp

Reserved VIP Tables include seating for 8. Recognition as a VIP sponsor, pre-dinner charcuterie board and wine for your table, dinner ticket, commemorative beverage glass, 2 free drink tickets per guest, 2 free raffle tickets per guest, and the honor of knowing your donation is directly supporting Shiner youth scholarships and Rotary community service projects. Music will be provided by Mid Life Crisis. Cash bar will be available throughout the event. Event Time 7 p.m. Historic Wied Hall Doors open at 6 p.m.