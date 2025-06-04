2nd Annual Royal Blue and White Day Party Scholarship Fundraiser

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Admission
$175
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities, including unlimited mimosas and a VIP gift.
VIP Table
$1,350
Reserve a VIP Table for an elevated experience at the 2026 Royal Blue & White Day Party & Scholarship Brunch! Each VIP table includes reserved seating for 10 guests, complimentary bottle service, premium table placement, and early access to the event. Perfect for groups looking to celebrate in style while supporting a powerful cause — all proceeds benefit scholarships for deserving students in the Triangle.
