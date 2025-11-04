2nd Annual Santa Con Run

796 Northridge Dr

Salinas, CA 93906, USA

5K SANTA CON
$49.50
Available until Dec 7

REGISTRATION INCLUDES:
- Festive shirt
- Ornament-style finisher medal
- Bib with professional race timing
- Post-race refreshments
- Post-race festival at the Santa Village
- A memorable holiday tradition!

10K SANTA CON
$59.50
Available until Dec 7

REGISTRATION INCLUDES:
- Festive shirt
- Ornament-style finisher medal
- Bib with professional race timing
- Post-race refreshments
- Post-race festival at the Santa Village
- A memorable holiday tradition!

KID RACE
$25.50

REGISTRATION INCLUDES:
- KID Festive shirt
- KID Ornament-style finisher medal
- KID Bib
- Post-race refreshments
- Post-race festival at the Santa Village
- A memorable holiday tradition!


100 meter (1-3 years old)

200 meter (4-6 years old)

300 meter (7-9 years old)

Diaper Dash (less than 1/not yet walking)

Add a donation for Salinas Police Activities League Inc

$

