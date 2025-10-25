2nd Annual Santa's Village Presented by Bethel 19, Sun City JDI

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About this event
This ticket allows entry for adults not participating in activities at the event.
Donation covers admission into event, free cup of hot chocolate, and one cookie to decorate. Lunch not included. Don't forget to register your child(ren) 0-19 for a small gift from Santa!
Donation covers admission into event, free cup of hot chocolate, and one cookie to decorate. Lunch not included.
Lunch Ticket includes Hot Dog, Chips, and a drink.
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