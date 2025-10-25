Job's Daughters International

Hosted by

Job's Daughters International

About this event

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2nd Annual Santa's Village Presented by Bethel 19, Sun City JDI

18810 N 107th Ave

Sun City, AZ 85373, USA

Adult - No Activities
Free

This ticket allows entry for adults not participating in activities at the event.

Adult - Includes Activities
$10

Donation covers admission into event, free cup of hot chocolate, and one cookie to decorate. Lunch not included. Don't forget to register your child(ren) 0-19 for a small gift from Santa!

Child (Ages 0-19)
$10

Donation covers admission into event, free cup of hot chocolate, and one cookie to decorate. Lunch not included.

Lunch Ticket
$5

Lunch Ticket includes Hot Dog, Chips, and a drink.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!