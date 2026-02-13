Atlanta Chapter of Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association, Inc (WSSUNAA)

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Atlanta Chapter of Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association, Inc (WSSUNAA)

About this event

2nd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

1000 Canongate Pkwy

Villa Rica, GA 30180, USA

Individual Player
$150

Individual Player

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A Team of 4 Players (Foursome)

Email will be sent to you for your team members names.

Atlanta Chapter Member
$100

2025-2026 Atlanta Chapter Members

Must be a paid member of the Atlanta Chapter.

Donation
$50

All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund

Hole Sponsor
$350

Sponsor a Hole

All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund

Sponsorship Level
$1,000

Sponsorship Level

All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund

Sponsorship Level
$2,500

Sponsorship Level

All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund

Raffle Tickets
$10

All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund

Mulligans
$20

All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund

Add a donation for Atlanta Chapter of Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association, Inc (WSSUNAA)

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