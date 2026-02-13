2nd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

About this event
Individual Player
A Team of 4 Players (Foursome)
Email will be sent to you for your team members names.
2025-2026 Atlanta Chapter Members
Must be a paid member of the Atlanta Chapter.
All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund
Sponsor a Hole
All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund
Sponsorship Level
All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund
Sponsorship Level
All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund
All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund
All Proceeds benefit Scholarship Fund
$
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