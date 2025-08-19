2nd Annual Scramble Sponsorships

* Includes two (2) foursomes

* Exclusive sponsorship signage on the course and in the clubhouse

* Name included in the tournament title

* Logo featured on all marketing materials

* Option for the individual/company to host a table at the clubhouse canopy with exclusive sponsorship signage

* Recognition at the post-tournament luncheon and awards ceremony

* Opportunity to place company literature or giveaways in the "swag bag" for golfers