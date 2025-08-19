2nd Annual Scramble Sponsorships

* Includes two (2) foursomes
* Exclusive sponsorship signage on the course and in the clubhouse
* Name included in the tournament title
* Logo featured on all marketing materials
* Option for the individual/company to host a table at the clubhouse canopy with exclusive sponsorship signage
* Recognition at the post-tournament luncheon and awards ceremony
* Opportunity to place company literature or giveaways in the "swag bag" for golfers
* Includes one (1) foursome
* Signage prominently displayed on the course and in the clubhouse
* Option for the individual/company to host a table at one of the holes on the course
* Recognition at the post-tournament luncheon
* Opportunity to place company literature or giveaways in the "swag bag" for golfers
* Includes one (1) foursome
* Signage prominently displayed on the course and in the clubhouse
* Recognition at the post-tournament luncheon
* Opportunity to place company literature or giveaways in the "swag bag" for golfers
* Signage displayed on the beverage cart
* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony
* Signage displayed on the designated hole on the course
* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony
* Signage displayed on a designated tee box
* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony
* Signage displayed on the designated hole on the course
* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony
* Signage displayed on the designated hole on the course
* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony
* Signage displayed on the putting green
* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony
* Logo on cart
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!