2nd Annual Scramble Sponsorships

24503 Falcon Point Dr

Katy, TX 77494, USA

JORDAN SPONSOR
$5,000

* Includes two (2) foursomes

* Exclusive sponsorship signage on the course and in the clubhouse

* Name included in the tournament title

* Logo featured on all marketing materials

* Option for the individual/company to host a table at the clubhouse canopy with exclusive sponsorship signage

* Recognition at the post-tournament luncheon and awards ceremony

* Opportunity to place company literature or giveaways in the "swag bag" for golfers

KOBE SPONSOR
$2,500

* Includes one (1) foursome

* Signage prominently displayed on the course and in the clubhouse

* Option for the individual/company to host a table at one of the holes on the course

* Recognition at the post-tournament luncheon

* Opportunity to place company literature or giveaways in the "swag bag" for golfers

LEBRON SPONSOR
$1,500

* Includes one (1) foursome

* Signage prominently displayed on the course and in the clubhouse

* Recognition at the post-tournament luncheon

* Opportunity to place company literature or giveaways in the "swag bag" for golfers

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

* Signage displayed on the beverage cart

* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony

Hole in One
$500

* Signage displayed on the designated hole on the course

* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony

Hole Sponsor
$200

* Signage displayed on a designated tee box

* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony

Longest Drive
$150

* Signage displayed on the designated hole on the course

* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony

Closest to the pin
$150

* Signage displayed on the designated hole on the course

* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony

50ft Putt
$100

* Signage displayed on the putting green

* Recognition at the post-tournament awards ceremony

Cart Sponsor
$50

* Logo on cart

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!