2nd Annual Selma Police Foundation Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Team Entry of 4 people.
When checking out, the option for $0 donation to Zeffy can be manually entered.
Includes tee sign and name on banner.
When checking out, the option for $0 donation to Zeffy can be manually entered.
Includes tee sign, name on banner and one foursome team.
When checking out, the option for $0 donation to Zeffy can be manually entered.
Includes title sponsorship, tee sign at every hole, name on banner and 2 foursome teams.
When checking out, the option for $0 donation to Zeffy can be manually entered.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!