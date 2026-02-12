2nd Annual Service Dog Project Dinner & Auction

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Tickets purchased after July 19th
Tickets that can be purchased for someone else to go
Table of 8 sponsorship for organizations/individuals to fill, tables will have your Logo/Name on them.
Donated Table Sponsorships will help pay for H4H clients to attend who may not otherwise be able too. Table will have Donor/Sponsors name/logo displayed.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!