Hounds 4 Heroes

Hosted by

Hounds 4 Heroes

About this event

2nd Annual Service Dog Project Dinner & Auction

2426 N Discovery Pl

Spokane Valley, WA 99216, USA

Early Bird Tickets
$35
Available until Jul 19

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Regular Ticket
$40

Tickets purchased after July 19th

Sponsor a Seat
$40

Tickets that can be purchased for someone else to go

Table Sponsorship
$400

Table of 8 sponsorship for organizations/individuals to fill, tables will have your Logo/Name on them.

Donated Table Sponsorship
$400

Donated Table Sponsorships will help pay for H4H clients to attend who may not otherwise be able too. Table will have Donor/Sponsors name/logo displayed.

Add a donation for Hounds 4 Heroes

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