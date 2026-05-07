Hosted by

Riggins Ross Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Sippin' & Tossin' Sponsorships

52 Natoma St

Folsom, CA 95630, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000

5 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner

3 Custom Pro Cornhole Sets (used at event)

Championship Game played on Custom Boards

Social Media Promotion

Main Logo Placement on Tshirt

Logo Placement on Event Material

Logo on ALL Lane Banners

Logo Placement : Bar, Dinner Area

Main Sponsor Shoutout

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

4 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner

2 Custom Pro Cornhole Sets (used at event)

Social Media Promotion

Logo Placement on Tshirt

Sponsor Shoutout

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

2 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner

1 Custom Pro Cornhole Sets (used at event)

Social Media Promotion

Logo Placement on Tshirt

Sponsor Shoutout

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

2 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner

Social Media Promotion

Logo Placement on Tshirt

Sponsor Shoutout


Bar Sponsor
$1,500

Social Media Promotion

Logo Placement on Tshirt

Bar Presented By Rights

Sponsor Shoutout

Food Sponsor
$1,500

Social Media Promotion

Logo Placement on Tshirt

Food Presented By Rights

Sponsor Shoutout

Riggs Big Shot Sponsor
$1,250

Social Media Promotion

Logo Placement on Tshirt

Riggs Big Shot Moment Presented By Rights (pay to attempt to toss one bag into the board with only the hole)

Sponsor Shoutout

Lane & Team
$500

1 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner

Social Media Promotion

Logo Placement on Lane Banner

Sponsor Shoutout

Lane Sponsor
$250

Social Media Promotion

Logo Placement on Lane Banner

Sponsor Shoutout

Add a donation for Riggins Ross Foundation

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