2nd Annual Sippin' & Tossin' Sponsorships

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About this event
5 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner
3 Custom Pro Cornhole Sets (used at event)
Championship Game played on Custom Boards
Social Media Promotion
Main Logo Placement on Tshirt
Logo Placement on Event Material
Logo on ALL Lane Banners
Logo Placement : Bar, Dinner Area
Main Sponsor Shoutout
4 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner
2 Custom Pro Cornhole Sets (used at event)
Social Media Promotion
Logo Placement on Tshirt
Sponsor Shoutout
2 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner
1 Custom Pro Cornhole Sets (used at event)
Social Media Promotion
Logo Placement on Tshirt
Sponsor Shoutout
2 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner
Social Media Promotion
Logo Placement on Tshirt
Sponsor Shoutout
Social Media Promotion
Logo Placement on Tshirt
Bar Presented By Rights
Sponsor Shoutout
Social Media Promotion
Logo Placement on Tshirt
Food Presented By Rights
Sponsor Shoutout
Social Media Promotion
Logo Placement on Tshirt
Riggs Big Shot Moment Presented By Rights (pay to attempt to toss one bag into the board with only the hole)
Sponsor Shoutout
1 Team Entries + Drink Tickets + Dinner
Social Media Promotion
Logo Placement on Lane Banner
Sponsor Shoutout
Social Media Promotion
Logo Placement on Lane Banner
Sponsor Shoutout
$
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