2nd Annual Skate for the Shelter at Fun Galaxy of Athens!

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About this event
A single ticket gains entry to the skate night! If you are purchasing more than 1 ticket, check out options below to buy multiples at a discount.
Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
Raffle for the event!
Two tickets for entry to the skate event! All family members must have a ticket for entry. Pizza is included.
Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
Three tickets for entry to the skate event! All family members must have a ticket for entry. Pizza is included.
Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
We would love to have your business sponsor our event! All individual and business sponsors will be recognized on our website, through our social media, and at the event. This level also comes with 4 skate tickets.
Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
We would love to have your business sponsor our event! All individual and business sponsors will be recognized on our website, through our social media, and at the event. This level comes with 8 skate tickets.
Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
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