A colorful, retro-themed flyer for "Skate for the Shelter!" at Fun Galaxy of Athens is set against a dark background with abstract shapes and roller skates.
Athens Area Homeless Shelter Inc

Hosted by

Athens Area Homeless Shelter Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Skate for the Shelter at Fun Galaxy of Athens!

3030 Cherokee Rd

Athens, GA 30605, USA

Single Ticket
$20

A single ticket gains entry to the skate night! If you are purchasing more than 1 ticket, check out options below to buy multiples at a discount.


Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

Raffle Ticket!
$1

Raffle for the event!

2 Skate Tickets ($15 each)
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets for entry to the skate event! All family members must have a ticket for entry. Pizza is included.


Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

3 Skate Tickets ($15 each)
$45
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Three tickets for entry to the skate event! All family members must have a ticket for entry. Pizza is included.


Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

Shelter Friend Event Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

We would love to have your business sponsor our event! All individual and business sponsors will be recognized on our website, through our social media, and at the event. This level also comes with 4 skate tickets.


Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

Childcare Provider Event Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

We would love to have your business sponsor our event! All individual and business sponsors will be recognized on our website, through our social media, and at the event. This level comes with 8 skate tickets.


Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

Add a donation for Athens Area Homeless Shelter Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!