2nd Annual Skylar Henkes Foundation Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes grab and go lunch
1 Mulligan, 1 Free Throw, 1 Red Tee
(Limit 1 Per Player)
Benefits Include:
Fueling the players. Supporting the mission.
Benefits Include:
Your support helps us continue creating inclusion and removing barriers for those we serve.
Benefits:
By joining as an Empowerment Partner, your organization helps create opportunities and provide resources for individuals with disabilities while gaining visibility and community recognition.
Help carve the path to inclusion and opportunity.
Benefits:
Your sponsorship empowers individuals with disabilities and their families to participate fully in programs, events, and experiences that remove barriers and foster inclusion.
Lead the way in empowering individuals with disabilities.
Benefits:
As our Champion of Inclusion, your organization sets the standard for advocacy and support, directly enabling programs that create access and opportunity for those we serve.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!