The Skylar Henkes Foundation

Hosted by

The Skylar Henkes Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Skylar Henkes Foundation Golf Tournament

1000 Country Club Dr

Bluefield, VA 24605, USA

4 Player Team
$500

Includes grab and go lunch

Trash Pack
$10

1 Mulligan, 1 Free Throw, 1 Red Tee

(Limit 1 Per Player)

Hole Sponsor
$250

Benefits Include:

  • Signage at one hole featuring your company logo or name
  • Recognition in the tournament program
  • Recognition on social media
Lunch Sponsor
$750

Fueling the players. Supporting the mission.


Benefits Include:

  • Recognition as Official Lunch Sponsor
  • Logo signage at grab-and-go lunch station
  • Logo Signage at hydration stations throughout course
  • Recognition on social media
  • Verbal thank-you during announcements



Empowerment Sponsor
$1,500

Your support helps us continue creating inclusion and removing barriers for those we serve.


Benefits:

  • Logo on event sponsor banner
  • Recognition on social media
  • Recognition in tournament program
  • Logo on Goodie Bag Item (Custom Logo Tee Set, Logo Ball Markers, Branded Reusable Water Bottle)

By joining as an Empowerment Partner, your organization helps create opportunities and provide resources for individuals with disabilities while gaining visibility and community recognition.

Pathfinder Sponsor
$2,500

Help carve the path to inclusion and opportunity.


Benefits:

  • Logo on event sponsor banner
  • Social Media Recognition
  • Recognition in tournament program
  • One complimentary team of 4 (Trash Pack included for each team member)
  • Logo included on a goodie bag item (golf balls, cooling towel, divot tool)

Your sponsorship empowers individuals with disabilities and their families to participate fully in programs, events, and experiences that remove barriers and foster inclusion.

Presenting Sponsor - Champion of Inclusion
$5,000

Lead the way in empowering individuals with disabilities.


Benefits:

  • Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all event materials
  • Prominent company logo on its own banner at the event
  • Social Media Recognition
  • Company logo on goodie bags given to each player
  • Logo displayed on all golf carts
  • One complimentary team of 4 (Trash Pack included for each team member)

As our Champion of Inclusion, your organization sets the standard for advocacy and support, directly enabling programs that create access and opportunity for those we serve.


Add a donation for The Skylar Henkes Foundation

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