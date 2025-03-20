2nd Annual Spin a Thon Sponsorship Packages

Logo featured prominently on event banners, T-shirts, and marketing materials
Social media recognition with dedicated posts and business highlights
Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Opportunity to provide branded merchandise or promotional materials to participants
Company booth at the event for direct engagement with attendees
5 complimentary rider registrations
Logo featured prominently on event banners, T-shirts, and marketing materials
Social media recognition with dedicated posts and business highlights
Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Opportunity to provide branded merchandise or promotional materials to participants
Company booth at the event for direct engagement with attendees
5 complimentary rider registrations
Golden Gear Sponsor
$1,500
Logo on event banners, T-shirts, and select marketing materials
Social media recognition with featured posts
Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Opportunity to provide branded merchandise to participants
3 complimentary rider registrations
Logo on event banners, T-shirts, and select marketing materials
Social media recognition with featured posts
Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Opportunity to provide branded merchandise to participants
3 complimentary rider registrations
Silver Spokes Sponsor
$750
Logo on T-shirts and event signage
Social media shout-out
2 complimentary rider registrations
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event
Logo on T-shirts and event signage
Social media shout-out
2 complimentary rider registrations
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event
Bronze Burn Sponsor
$500
Logo on T-shirts and event signage
Social media shout-out
2 complimentary rider registrations
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event
Logo on T-shirts and event signage
Social media shout-out
2 complimentary rider registrations
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event
Cadence Crew Sponsor
$250
Business name listed on event signage
Social media acknowledgment
Business name listed on event signage
Social media acknowledgment
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!