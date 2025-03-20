Just Help Out Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Just Help Out Foundation Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Spin a Thon Sponsorship Packages

10615 Big Bend Rd

Riverview, FL 33579, USA

Tour de Platinum Sponsor item
Tour de Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Logo featured prominently on event banners, T-shirts, and marketing materials Social media recognition with dedicated posts and business highlights Verbal acknowledgment during the event Opportunity to provide branded merchandise or promotional materials to participants Company booth at the event for direct engagement with attendees 5 complimentary rider registrations
Golden Gear Sponsor item
Golden Gear Sponsor
$1,500
Logo on event banners, T-shirts, and select marketing materials Social media recognition with featured posts Verbal acknowledgment during the event Opportunity to provide branded merchandise to participants 3 complimentary rider registrations
Silver Spokes Sponsor item
Silver Spokes Sponsor
$750
Logo on T-shirts and event signage Social media shout-out 2 complimentary rider registrations Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event
Bronze Burn Sponsor item
Bronze Burn Sponsor
$500
Logo on T-shirts and event signage Social media shout-out 2 complimentary rider registrations Opportunity to provide promotional materials at the event
Cadence Crew Sponsor item
Cadence Crew Sponsor
$250
Business name listed on event signage Social media acknowledgment

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!