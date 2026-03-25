Navy League Fort Worth

Hosted by

Navy League Fort Worth

About this event

2nd Annual Celebration of Military Spouses and Families

1861 AT&T Way

Arlington, TX 76011, USA

Navy League Member Admission
$30

As a member, you may purchase all your tickets at the member rate

15 & under child of Navy League Member
$10

This is absolutely a family event. Bring your kids.

North Texas Naval Academy Alumni Association Admission
$30

As a member, you may purchase all your tickets at the member rate

15 & under child of North Texas Naval Academy Alumni Assoc
$10

This is absolutely a family event. Bring your kids.

Non-Member
$40

You can always join first and come back for the discounted tickets

Navy Command Representative
$10

You must have a military member and their spouse in attendance from your command. Add your Command's name in the "Purchasers Name" block.

Military Spouse and Guest
Free

You are attending as our Special Guest along with your military husband or wife. Add your Command's name in the "Purchasers Name" block.

Sea Cadet or NJROTC Cadet (Students Only)
Free

This is only for the Cadets

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