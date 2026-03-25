2nd Annual Celebration of Military Spouses and Families

About this event
As a member, you may purchase all your tickets at the member rate
This is absolutely a family event. Bring your kids.
As a member, you may purchase all your tickets at the member rate
This is absolutely a family event. Bring your kids.
You can always join first and come back for the discounted tickets
You must have a military member and their spouse in attendance from your command. Add your Command's name in the "Purchasers Name" block.
You are attending as our Special Guest along with your military husband or wife. Add your Command's name in the "Purchasers Name" block.
This is only for the Cadets
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