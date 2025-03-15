2nd Annual SSMF Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Entry fee for two teams / Logo exclusivity on all signage around your selected contest (can sponsor course games) / Opportunity to run in-person promotions on course / Opportunity to distribute exclusive giveaways to all golfers with your company’s logo / Two hole sponsor / Name and logo on tournament banner
Silver Sponsor
$750
Entry fee for one team / Opportunity to run in-person promotions on course / Two hole sponsor / Name and logo on tournament banner
Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,250
NO LONGER AVAILABLE
Front & Back 9 Sponsor
$250
Two hole signs on the course / Name and logo on tournament banner
Hole Sponsor
$125
Name and logo on one tee box / Name and logo on tournament banner
