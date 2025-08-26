2nd Annual Pins for a Purpose Bowling Tournament

32 Cross St

Bethel, ME 04217, USA

3:00 Round (Teams of 4)
$100
4:30 Round (Teams of 4)
$100
Turkey Sponsor
$1,000

This level gets a shout out on social media, will be tagged in photos of the event, will have a sign at the event, and a featured social media shout out after the event.

Strike Sponsor
$500

This level gets a shout out on social media, will be tagged in photos of the event, and will have a sign at the event.

Spare Sponsor
$250

This level gets a shout out on social media and will be tagged in photos of the event.

Lane Sponsor
$100

This level gets two shout outs on social media, one before and one after the event.

Pin Sponsor
$50

This level gets one shout out on social media.

Add a donation for Sexual Assault Prevention And Response Services

$

