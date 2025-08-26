2nd Annual Pins for a Purpose Bowling Tournament

This level gets a shout out on social media, will be tagged in photos of the event, will have a sign at the event, and a featured social media shout out after the event.
This level gets a shout out on social media, will be tagged in photos of the event, and will have a sign at the event.
This level gets a shout out on social media and will be tagged in photos of the event.
This level gets two shout outs on social media, one before and one after the event.
This level gets one shout out on social media.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!