Suffolk County Wrestling Coaches Association Inc

Hosted by

Suffolk County Wrestling Coaches Association Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Suffolk County Girls High School Wrestling All-County Awards Dinner

131 Carleton Ave

East Islip, NY 11730, USA

Parent/Guest Ticket
$70
This ticket should be purchased if you are paying for your own seat(s) for yourself or your wrestler(s). Coaches- If your school district/booster club is paying for your tickets with a PO or booster club check please select/purchase your tickets with the next ticket purchase option and complete the necessary form.
COACHES ONLY- SCHOOL PURCHASE ORDER TICKETS
Free
ONLY SELECT THIS OPTION IF YOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT OR BOOSTER CLUB WILL BE SUBMITTING A PO FOR YOUR TEAMS TICKETS FOR ATHLETES AND/OR COACHES.

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