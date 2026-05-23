2nd Annual Survivor Leader Symposium

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About this event
Survivor Leaders Only. Gives access to the 2 full days with breakfast and lunches included as well as the Certification Ceremony.
Presenting Sponsor will have its logo on all marketing materials and will be given a keynote speaking opportunity at the Certification Ceremony. Branding and the logo will be included on all Symposium materials and the Survivor-Led Solutions Website. Sponsor also receives 4 tickets to the Certification Ceremony on Nov. 14th.
15 Sponsor Opportunities to provide materials: pens, notebooks, branded merchandise, and workbooks for the participants. Sponsors will have a shout-out at the event. Sponsors will receive 1 ticket to the Certification Ceremony.
6 Sponsor Opportunities to help cover Speaker fees, honorariums, and other accommodations to give our presenters an elevated experience during the symposium. Sponsors will have their logo on social media as a virtual thank you. Sponsors will receive 1 ticket to Certification Ceremony.
5 Sponsor Opportunities to provide trauma-informed activities to promote wellness and self-care during the symposium. Sponsors will receive a logo on social media, a shout-out at the event, and a logo on a virtual display. Sponsors will receive 2 tickets to Certification Ceremony.
5 Sponsor Opportunities to provide transportation accommodations. This includes flight scholarships, Uber rides, and other gas cards for the travel component of the symposium. These sponsors will receive a logo on social media, a shout-out at the event, a logo on a virtual display, and recognition on the Survivor-Led Solutions website. Sponsors will receive 2 tickets to Certification Ceremony
Sponsors will receive digital recognition across all social media platforms and a shout-out at the Symposium. This will cover the little details that make the event classy and elegant. T-shirts, certificates, frames, and graduation cords lend the experience a high-class feel. Sponsors will receive 2 tickets to the Certification Ceremony.
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