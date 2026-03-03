2nd Annual Swing for Christopher Golf Tournament

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About this event
Come play golf with your friends for a good cause!
Every player receives a bucket of balls and a golf cart for 4.
*Food provided for 4
This is great for companies that love to golf and want some good advertising!
*One Foursome included
*Golf Cart for 4
*Food provided for 4
*Bucket of balls per person included
*Hole of your choosing (on a first come basis) - please email what your plans are for your hole I.E. if you are running a contest (hole in one, longest drive, etc.)
*We will pass out cards/flyers and put a banner/stake out to advertise your business!
*We ask that you donate an item to raffle at the ceremony following
Don't want to play but want to sponsor a hole? This is great advertising for companies!
We will pass out any flyers or giveaways you bring and will also place your banner on a hole. We also ask that you bring an item for the raffle if possible.
Not a great golfer? Buy extra mulligans to have a do-over if needed
Rules:
Max per player per game: 2
Test your putting skills for a chance to win great prizes! Take your shot on the putting green - if your ball hits a prize, you win it! Prizes include bottles of liquor & wine, gift cards and other fun items!
This is good for one putt.
Don't want to golf but want to be a part of this awesome event?
This ticket includes entry to the post-tournament awards ceremony, dinner and connect with everyone while supporting a great cause. Please arrive at 11:30am and go to the banquet hall.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!