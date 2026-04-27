Hosted by

Semper Fi Flo Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Swings for Service Hole-In-One Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8760 Pinehurst Bay, Woodbury, MN 55125, USA

Flight Painting item
Flight Painting
$150

Starting bid

Penny Loftus originals retailed at $475. Name of the painting is FLIGHT and dimensions are 24x36.

Sedona Painting item
Sedona Painting
$150

Starting bid

Penny Loftus originals retailed at $425. Name of the painting is SEDONA and dimensions are 24x324.

Lakeside Painting item
Lakeside Painting
$100

Starting bid

Penny Loftus originals retailed at $279. Name of the painting is LAKESIDE and dimensions are 20x24.

Community Painting item
Community Painting
$200

Starting bid

Penny Loftus originals retailed at $599. Name of the painting is COMMUNITY and dimensions are 30x40.

Isolation Painting item
Isolation Painting
$250

Starting bid

Penny Loftus originals retailed at $700. Name of the painting is ISOLATION and dimensions are 30x40.

2 nights at Nekoosa Cottage item
2 nights at Nekoosa Cottage
$400

Starting bid

Two nights at the Nekoosa A-Frame Cottage-Scandinavian-inspired escape near Sand Valley + Lake Arrowhead Golf


4 guests * 2 bedrooms * 2 beds * 1 baths

Book directly with owner-Stacey

Not available Holidays and Prime dates!

Valued at up to $1000

Live it List item
Live it List
$200

Starting bid

“Live it List” item takes your bucket list dreams and brings them to life.

Your Live It List is your list of things you want to accomplish in your life while living your life to the fullest

Value at $500

Autographed Tommy Kramer Jersey item
Autographed Tommy Kramer Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Viking's Tommy Kramer jersey - He played as a Quarterback in the National Football League and for the Minnesota Vikings from 1977-1989. His nickname was 2-minute Tommy.

Autographed Henry Thomas Jersey item
Autographed Henry Thomas Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Viking's Henry Thomas jersey - He played as a defensive tackle in the National Football League and for the Minnesota Vikings from 1987-1994. His nickname was "Hardware Hank."

Autographed Keith Millard Jersey item
Autographed Keith Millard Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Viking's Keith Millard jersey - He played as a defensive tackle in the National Football League and for the Minnesota Vikings from 1985-1991.

Nike Golf shirt (XL) and box of Pro V 1 golf balls
$50

Starting bid

Callaway (Stand) golf bag
$200

Starting bid

Standing Calloway golf bag

Retail is $

JBL speaker
$150

Starting bid

Retail $

Game Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Assortment of games and fun for the family at home, camper, or at the cabin.

Gardening Basket
$10

Starting bid

Assortment of gardening tools and accessories needed to start and maintain a garden.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!