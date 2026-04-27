2nd Annual Swings for Service Hole-In-One Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Penny Loftus originals retailed at $475. Name of the painting is FLIGHT and dimensions are 24x36.
Starting bid
Penny Loftus originals retailed at $425. Name of the painting is SEDONA and dimensions are 24x324.
Starting bid
Penny Loftus originals retailed at $279. Name of the painting is LAKESIDE and dimensions are 20x24.
Starting bid
Penny Loftus originals retailed at $599. Name of the painting is COMMUNITY and dimensions are 30x40.
Starting bid
Penny Loftus originals retailed at $700. Name of the painting is ISOLATION and dimensions are 30x40.
Starting bid
Two nights at the Nekoosa A-Frame Cottage-Scandinavian-inspired escape near Sand Valley + Lake Arrowhead Golf
4 guests * 2 bedrooms * 2 beds * 1 baths
Book directly with owner-Stacey
Not available Holidays and Prime dates!
Valued at up to $1000
Starting bid
“Live it List” item takes your bucket list dreams and brings them to life.
Your Live It List is your list of things you want to accomplish in your life while living your life to the fullest
Value at $500
Starting bid
Viking's Tommy Kramer jersey - He played as a Quarterback in the National Football League and for the Minnesota Vikings from 1977-1989. His nickname was 2-minute Tommy.
Starting bid
Viking's Henry Thomas jersey - He played as a defensive tackle in the National Football League and for the Minnesota Vikings from 1987-1994. His nickname was "Hardware Hank."
Starting bid
Viking's Keith Millard jersey - He played as a defensive tackle in the National Football League and for the Minnesota Vikings from 1985-1991.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Standing Calloway golf bag
Retail is $
Starting bid
Retail $
Starting bid
Assortment of games and fun for the family at home, camper, or at the cabin.
Starting bid
Assortment of gardening tools and accessories needed to start and maintain a garden.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!