2nd Annual Taste of the Coastal Bend

801 Broadway Blvd

Portland, TX 78374, USA

General Admission 18+
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

8 Tickets to the event with 2 drink tickets per person. Seating at a prominent table with Company Logo on Table Tent, Full Page Ad in Event Program, Logo on all Event Websites, Ticket, and Event Banner, and Recognition during the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

8 Tickets to the event with 2 drink tickets per person. Seating at a prominent table with Company Logo on Table Tent, Full Page Ad in Event Program, and Recognition during the event.

Gold Sponsor
$750

8 Tickets to the event, Company Name on Reserved Table, and Logo in Event Program.

Silver Sponsor
$500

8 Tickets to the event, Company Name on reserved table, and Company Name in Event Program.

Table Sponsor
$350

8 Tickets for the event, and Company Name on a reserved Table.

